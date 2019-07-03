Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Purchases 125,000 Shares

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £137,500 ($179,668.10).

On Friday, June 28th, Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Martin Roy Varley sold 75,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,840.85).

LON ALT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 164,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,709. Altitude Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 66.16 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

