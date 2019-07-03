Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.88. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 785 shares trading hands.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William C. Erbey bought 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $33,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William C. Erbey bought 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 63,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

