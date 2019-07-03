Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.59. Altaba has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Altaba by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Altaba by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altaba by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Altaba by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Altaba by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.