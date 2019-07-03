Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.59. Altaba has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $79.18.
Altaba Company Profile
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
