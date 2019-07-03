AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 158200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.