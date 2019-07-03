AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 158200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.
About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.