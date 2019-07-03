Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $169.45

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.03, but opened at $169.45. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $175.05, with a volume of 25,840,393 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,434,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

