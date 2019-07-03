Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $169.45

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.03, but opened at $169.45. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $175.05, with a volume of 25,840,393 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.30.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,434,000. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.