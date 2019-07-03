AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 9,985 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The company has a market cap of $96.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

