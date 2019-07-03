AirSwap Achieves Market Cap of $10.24 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00274412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.01702710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00151611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, AirSwap, OKEx, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

