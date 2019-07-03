Aegeus (AEG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,505.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Aegeus has a market cap of $142,622.00 and approximately $8,505.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 37,802,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,891,001 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

