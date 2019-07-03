Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 753,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 371,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,285,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,860. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $737.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

