Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,860. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $737.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
