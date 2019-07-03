Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 17.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price dropped 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 621,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 319,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Advaxis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
