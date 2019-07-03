Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 17.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price dropped 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 621,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 319,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Advaxis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advaxis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

