Adam J. Weiss Sells 5,304 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $308,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSOD stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 735,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,271,000 after acquiring an additional 171,143 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,442,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,587,000 after acquiring an additional 237,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,560,000 after acquiring an additional 281,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,628,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

