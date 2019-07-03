Actinium (ACM) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Actinium has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $177,016.00 and $2,127.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 11,738,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.