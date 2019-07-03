$87.41 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report $87.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. FB Financial posted sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $345.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.20 million to $362.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.90 million to $393.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FB Financial by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FB Financial by 68,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in FB Financial by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,758. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.