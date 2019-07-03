$774.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $774.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.60 million and the lowest is $771.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $810.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 94,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $16,377,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 825,685 shares of company stock valued at $141,086,624 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.99. 313,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,281. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.19.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

