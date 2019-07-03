$58.84 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $58.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.43 million and the lowest is $56.01 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $236.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.40 million to $250.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.46 million, with estimates ranging from $235.90 million to $254.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). RPT Realty had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

RPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.92. 404,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $960.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 195.48 and a beta of 0.66. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPT Realty stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

