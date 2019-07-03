$358.15 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report $358.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.86 million and the lowest is $356.15 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $348.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,478,000 after buying an additional 757,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after buying an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,296,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,728,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.68. 101,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $305.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

