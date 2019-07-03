$322.04 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $322.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $323.20 million. PTC reported sales of $314.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,916 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $115,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC by 201.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 428,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

