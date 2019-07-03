$15.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $15.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $64.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.78 million, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,702 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,560,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,123. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $893.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.