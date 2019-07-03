$15.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $15.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $64.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.78 million, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,702 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,560,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,123. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $893.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.