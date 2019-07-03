$108.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $108.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.20 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $146.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $524.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.89 million to $527.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $677.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.80 million to $697.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $15,435,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 46.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 902,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of -0.34.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

