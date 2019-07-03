$106.55 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce sales of $106.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Potbelly reported sales of $110.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $412.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $412.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $420.85 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.38. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

