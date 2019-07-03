$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 813,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortive by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.