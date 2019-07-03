$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $1.42. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $15.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $400.00. 401,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,901. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.44. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $401.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Barings LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

