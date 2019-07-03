$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.83. 428,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

