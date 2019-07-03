$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $635.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.33.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $730.98. The company had a trading volume of 225,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $749.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,731,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

