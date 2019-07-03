$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.28. SAP posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SAP to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,014 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SAP by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.16. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,955. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.