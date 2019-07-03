$1.10 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,280. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

