-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. Beyondspring posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $535.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

