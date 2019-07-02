Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTGN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

