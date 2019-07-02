Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taoping Inc. is a cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of a digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising market primarily of China. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Taoping Inc., formerly known as China Information Technology Inc., is based in Futian D Shenzhen City, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taoping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Taoping worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

