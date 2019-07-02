Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SNN opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 840,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 461,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 327,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

