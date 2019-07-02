Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

