Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Community’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

FCCO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,101. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. Research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Community by 514.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Community by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

