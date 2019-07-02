Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $961,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,364,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $80.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

