Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

REZI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 658,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85.

In other news, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Nefkens bought 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $407,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

