Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGF.A. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of LGF.A traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 617,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

