Zacks: Analysts Set $155.67 Target Price for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $155.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,616. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $178.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.55.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In related news, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $320,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $261,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.