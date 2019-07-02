Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.60 million. Veritex posted sales of $30.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $333.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $350.00 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $351.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Gordon Huddleston purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,317.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $484,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,559.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,571 shares of company stock worth $686,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 92.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritex by 142.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veritex by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 168,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

