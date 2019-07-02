Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

VKTX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 1,153,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.31. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

