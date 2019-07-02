Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Obalon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 147.30% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million.

OBLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 1,168,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,103. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -5.34. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

