Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $514.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.49. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

