Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Analysts predict that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post $192.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $195.00 million. Cision posted sales of $187.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $778.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.48 million to $787.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $832.94 million, with estimates ranging from $817.17 million to $857.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE CISN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 349,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,612. Cision has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $321,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,280,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,639 shares of company stock worth $1,076,506. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cision by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cision by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cision by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,535,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cision by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 391,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cision by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 135,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

