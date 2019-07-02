Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Xperi stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Xperi by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

