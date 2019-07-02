Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $42.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 1,250,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,421. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $436,430.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

