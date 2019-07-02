Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

WSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.