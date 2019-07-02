Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

WPM stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,726,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

