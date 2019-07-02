Weatherford International’s (WFTIF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International is one of the world’s leading providers of equipment and services used for the drilling, completion and production of oil and natural gas wells. Its operations are conducted in numerous countries and it has service and sales locations in substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing regions in the world. The company’s products and services are divided into the following four principal operating divisions: Drilling and Intervention Services; Completion Systems; Artificial Lift Systems; and Compression Services. “

Separately, Gabelli lowered Weatherford International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:WFTIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.81. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

