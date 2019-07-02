Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

WAKE opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

