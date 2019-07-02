Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on WTRH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of WTRH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Waitr has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $482.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $4,701,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

