Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viavi Solutions Inc. provides software and hardware platforms and instruments for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. The Company offers installation, commissioning, scripting, custom analytics, integration, business intelligence consulting, operational assistance, field and lab testing, technical training, maintenance, and support services. Its operating segment consists of Network and Service Enablement, Communications and Commercial Optical Products and Optical Security and Performance Products. Viavi Solutions Inc., formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation, is based in Milpitas, Calif. “

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $267,809 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 114,643 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.