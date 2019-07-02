Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to Hold at GMP Securities

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$39.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.42.

TSE VET opened at C$28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$26.54 and a 12-month high of C$49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$481.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total transaction of C$270,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

